What after Brian Kessens’s Insider Acquisition of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) Stock?; Rr Advisors Has Lifted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding By $8.87 Million

Rr Advisors Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 12.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc acquired 306,000 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 2.68M shares with $77.94 million value, up from 2.37M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $62.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Product Partners – Strong Yield And Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 22.27% above currents $28.42 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Baldwin Inv Management Llc holds 100,956 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ptnrs Grp Inc Inc Ag holds 0.36% or 89,166 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton Ma has invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Family, a New York-based fund reported 16,005 shares. Commerce Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 132,900 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 4,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 123,107 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Gp invested in 0.08% or 10,558 shares. First Finance Corp In accumulated 1,950 shares. Frontier stated it has 60,596 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors holds 46,155 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 86,358 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) has declined 51.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $20,259 activity. Shares for $8,600 were bought by CICCOTELLO CONRAD S on Monday, August 12. KESSENS BRIAN ALAN bought 2,500 shares worth $10,400. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $830 was bought by ADAMS P. BRADLEY. On Monday, August 12 BIRZER H KEVIN bought $429 worth of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) or 100 shares.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $60.99 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Sell NDP Immediately – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas well completions decline 12% through July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NDP: Sell The Tortoise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Brian Kessens, the shareholder of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc made an unexpected trade for 2,500 shares with an average price per share of $4.2 in the public firm, that are amounting to $10,400 U.S. Dollars. Brian Kessens right now has 0.02% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc’s market capitalization with ownership of 3,000 shares. More information about the transaction dated 16-08-2019, could be found readily available in a legally required report on the SEC website here.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.66 million shares or 9.50% more from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Susquehanna Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr accumulated 144,314 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 46,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 42,809 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com holds 0% or 7,916 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 157,864 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr has 0.64% invested in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Com owns 45,904 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs accumulated 10,733 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 339,173 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.