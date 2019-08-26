Wharton Business Group Raised Apple (AAPL) Position By $2.21 Million; Beasley Broadcast Group Has 0.8 Sentiment

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 20 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 25 reduced and sold positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.81 million shares, up from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Wharton Business Group Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wharton Business Group Llc acquired 11,713 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wharton Business Group Llc holds 163,956 shares with $31.14 million value, up from 152,243 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $915.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 6.88% above currents $202.64 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $18700 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup.

Wharton Business Group Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 3,340 shares to 8,005 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Columbia Etf Tr Ii stake by 26,000 shares and now owns 222,670 shares. Ishares Inc (EEMA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Incorporated holds 85,670 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H And Communications invested in 4.84% or 466,592 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Company accumulated 1.01% or 57,353 shares. Meridian Management holds 13,640 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Brinker holds 103,123 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein LP owns 17.08 million shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Com reported 80,795 shares. 8.60M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 2.6% or 385,917 shares in its portfolio. Summit Securities Grp Inc Lc owns 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,900 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id stated it has 6,753 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 4,146 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $106,235 activity.

The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 46,269 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) has declined 52.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 06/03/2018 Beasley Media Group Expands Relationship with Triton Digital® to Bolster their Digital Audio and Podcast Strategy; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 30/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group to Participate in Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium on June 7; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI); 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: The unknowns surrounding Michael Beasley’s push for Knicks return

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. for 860,000 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 24,573 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.16% invested in the company for 408,511 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Fca Corp Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 22,000 shares.