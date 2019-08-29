Wharton Business Group Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.21 Million; Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 53,272 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, down from 54,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.78 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,855 shares to 17,583 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Commercial Bank stated it has 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amica Mutual reported 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 996 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.06% or 801 shares. 9,762 are owned by Highland Capital Mngmt Llc. Stralem & Com invested in 3.19% or 26,160 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 2.05M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Suvretta Management invested 7.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aviance Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.67% or 8,816 shares. Lone Pine Capital Ltd stated it has 7.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 476,426 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 1,650 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.59% or 11,826 shares in its portfolio. 1,463 were reported by Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 891,754 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,637 are owned by Corda Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. A D Beadell Inv Counsel stated it has 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 134,280 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,476 shares. Ruggie stated it has 25 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 5.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated accumulated 52,472 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 35,056 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP holds 3,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Capital Management Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Icon Advisers Com reported 31,230 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset Management reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jmg Fincl Gru stated it has 1,263 shares. Hartline Inv holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,164 shares.

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,397 shares to 382,316 shares, valued at $25.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 84,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,543 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.