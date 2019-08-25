Wharton Business Group Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $2.21 Million; Fisher Asset Management Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase& Co (JPM) Stake by $16.21 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 160,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 5.59M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565.62M, up from 5.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 84,878 shares to 359,543 shares, valued at $33.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 148,813 shares. Horseman Mgmt holds 1.33% or 20,400 shares. Motco accumulated 66,633 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Murphy Management owns 4.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 155,601 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 238,882 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Philadelphia Tru invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,536 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Capital Invest Service Of America has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,718 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 847,498 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Financial Counselors stated it has 322,615 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 116,445 shares or 5.55% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas holds 2.6% or 474,785 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 8,007 shares in its portfolio. Money Lc reported 41,428 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Co reported 30,569 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 71,308 are held by Nomura. Mairs And Inc invested in 249,289 shares or 0.31% of the stock. King Luther Capital Management has invested 1.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cim Mangement accumulated 20,099 shares. 120,519 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp. Murphy Capital Inc holds 1.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 99,598 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 12,878 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Com invested 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rice Hall James Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 3.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 273,739 shares. Consulate holds 4,965 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa Adr (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.29M shares to 26.83M shares, valued at $115.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Tr Bd Etf (SHY) by 23,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,023 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).