Wharton Business Group Has Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.21 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Inogen (INGN) by $4.05 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 42,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,795 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 75,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 79,044 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.76. About 10.66M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.65 per share. INGN’s profit will be $10.97 million for 30.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 252,690 shares to 386,359 shares, valued at $32.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 138,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,796 are held by Stifel Financial Corporation. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 9,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 176,217 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 4,800 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,273 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 14,058 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 6,620 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.05% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Zacks Mgmt holds 0.02% or 10,322 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 288,503 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 1,500 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc. Bankshares Of America De reported 63,130 shares stake. Citigroup reported 8,414 shares.

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 84,878 shares to 359,543 shares, valued at $33.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,559 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 7.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gam Ag invested in 0.24% or 30,050 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Co holds 1.62% or 25,118 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.43 million shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Biondo Inv Advsr Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 127,053 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability invested in 1.44% or 58,446 shares. Pennsylvania-based First National Bank And Tru Co Of Newtown has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Management Grp Llc holds 0.77% or 10,127 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Investment Grp Limited Co reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 209,815 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 27,600 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Baskin Financial Serv has invested 5.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Mgmt has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cap International Sarl has 1.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,770 were accumulated by Chase Inv Counsel Corporation.