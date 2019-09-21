Whalerock Point Partners Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Grimes & Company Trimmed Holding by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 11,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 71,352 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, down from 82,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.42M shares traded or 40.73% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,061 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,837 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 1,993 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 26,079 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 42,875 shares. 432,834 are held by Service Automobile Association. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 4,582 shares. Farmers Trust Commerce reported 3,998 shares stake. Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Manhattan owns 37,433 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset has 1.16% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% stake. Old National Financial Bank In holds 8,868 shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.15% or 12,354 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9,335 shares to 89,022 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.