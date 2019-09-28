Whalerock Point Partners Has Raised Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake by $328,735 as Stock Rose; Greenwood Gearhart Position in Ford Motor Co (F) Increased by $466,130

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 46,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 260,231 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 213,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 27/03/2018 – REFILE-INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 06/05/2018 – The 2018 Ford Expedition is massive and well worth its cost; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS BY 2020, PLANS LINEUP OF 8 SUVS, 5 OF WHICH WILL OFFER HYBRID POWERTRAINS AND 1 BATTERY ELECTRIC; 11/03/2018 – Brother of Rob Ford Elected to Lead Conservatives in Ontario; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,205 shares to 50,579 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,433 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Index (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 0.03% or 17,726 shares. Advsr Asset Inc invested 0.35% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 200,571 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 80,384 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 22,814 shares. Motco stated it has 990 shares. Maple reported 45,206 shares stake. 127,747 were reported by Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.38% or 2.72 million shares. Moreover, Reik And has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.88% or 412,075 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.19% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 5.42 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.