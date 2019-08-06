Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $98.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $25.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.31. About 3.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 19.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset accumulated 18,218 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.32% or 10,055 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 86,297 shares. 292,825 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,700 shares. Moreover, Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has 3.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,374 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Company holds 394,746 shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.59 million shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 1.23 million shares. Condor Management has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.24% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 17,526 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 4.69M shares. Ruffer Llp reported 0.14% stake.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 30,129 shares to 1,164 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 47,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,913 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $199.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 22,263 shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 554 shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.84% or 2,039 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Wealth accumulated 2.77% or 4,969 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Co owns 31,598 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 0.29% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 21,757 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,749 shares. 1.84M are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Cambridge Trust Company accumulated 25,116 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.68% or 4,510 shares. Contravisory Investment Inc reported 34 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).