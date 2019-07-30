Whale Rock Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Valuation Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Stake by $1.16 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 5.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook sent a doctor from “Building 8” to secretly meet with top hospitals, including Stanford; 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook is launching a new set of opt-in tools for dating. #F8; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 05/03/2018 – Call for more women speakers spurs rival California cyber security conference; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares to 984,124 shares, valued at $203.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0.08% or 104,755 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York accumulated 7,466 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,592 shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Co Oh holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,950 shares. 8,750 are owned by Bessemer Secs Limited Liability. Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 140,388 shares. Lourd Cap reported 7,319 shares. Farallon Capital Limited Liability invested in 2.45% or 1.83M shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,810 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp owns 78,806 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regis Mgmt Co Lc invested in 26,928 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 84,842 were reported by Wesbanco National Bank. Pzena Management Lc holds 0% or 4,470 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.61M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

