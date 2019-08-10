Whale Rock Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Valuation Rose While Botty Investors Lowered Its Stake

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 4.72 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis holds 865 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 1,428 shares. Cahill Finance stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley accumulated 200 shares. Stevens Capital LP owns 15,408 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 20,025 shares or 6.49% of its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt owns 4.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,478 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Group has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Strategies invested in 323 shares. The California-based Valiant Cap Lp has invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Asset Management Llp stated it has 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polar Llp owns 136,736 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,665 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Lau Associates Lc invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares to 756,514 shares, valued at $63.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 28.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cleararc Cap stated it has 33,609 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,751 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sands Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Nomura accumulated 0.05% or 320,558 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr accumulated 0.06% or 7,298 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 542,145 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 8,117 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Lc invested in 0.12% or 752,182 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Company owns 2.13% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 5.00 million shares. Argent Mngmt Lc holds 1.78% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 301,615 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 5.20M shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% stake.

