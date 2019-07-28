Whale Rock Capital Management Raised Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $17.55 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Raised Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $5.30 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 954,437 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.70 million, up from 522,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $25.20 million activity. $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. 7,800 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 12,296 shares. Bailard Incorporated reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 76,892 shares. Orleans Mngmt Corporation La holds 1.8% or 22,086 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 6.93M shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 127 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.37% stake. Van Strum & Towne owns 12,400 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,340 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs invested in 5,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And reported 492,798 shares. 1.67 million were reported by Citigroup. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,255 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brookstone holds 0.02% or 3,085 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 270,418 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chipotle, Visa, Texas Instruments and Snap – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,321.50. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks for the Convenience Economy – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oppenehimer Says Zendesk’s Moderating Upside Prevents A Bullish Stance – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.