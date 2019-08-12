Whale Rock Capital Management Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $39.23 Million; Ls Investment Advisors Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Valuation Declined

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 356,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15M, down from 364,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 5.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 75,902 were reported by Bowen Hanes Co Incorporated. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.3% or 173,056 shares in its portfolio. 22.57M were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 236,400 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc owns 51,877 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,941 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Company Dc reported 78,346 shares stake. 28,952 are owned by Miles Capital Incorporated. Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc owns 8,082 shares. 33,297 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.37% or 56,702 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 4,739 shares to 7,679 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 27,560 shares. 9,000 are held by Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Capital Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Natl has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,950 were accumulated by Washington Trust Company. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Invs Limited Co has 2.44 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 627,186 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 0.53% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.51% or 33,446 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.2% or 71,957 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 139,800 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $241.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.