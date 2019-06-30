Whale Rock Capital Management Lifted Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $17.55 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised by $535,752 Its Position

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 326,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69M shares traded or 66.82% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares to 187,396 shares, valued at $333.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 569,183 shares to 302,340 shares, valued at $60.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,661 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

