Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $27.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Lifted Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 382,872 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland And holds 8.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,898 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Delaware invested in 3.56% or 27,749 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De has invested 3.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 659 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv has 345 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsr has 211 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Granite Point Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 2,500 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Corporation invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund reported 8,203 shares stake. Stearns Fincl Services Gru holds 0.17% or 515 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 650 were accumulated by S&Co Inc. Beddow Cap Management holds 273 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,305 shares. Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.07% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability owns 0.66% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 265,000 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 17,757 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 34 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 2.8% or 1.02M shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.16% or 15,524 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assocs Lc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Axa accumulated 105,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.03% or 96,247 shares. 331,865 are held by Polar Cap Llp. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares to 669,147 shares, valued at $238.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.