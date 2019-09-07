Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Increased Stake in Polyone (POL) by $392,544 as Market Value Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 13,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 75,755 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 62,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 249,415 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 36,236 shares to 111,714 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 47,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,552 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $94.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

