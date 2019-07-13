Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $39.23 Million; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose While Wexford Capital LP Decreased Its Stake

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 130,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FANG Ex-Dividend Reminder – 5/24/19 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback (FANG) Q4 Earnings Miss as Crude Prices Fall – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: When Will We Get New Highs? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.92 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 63,127 shares to 145,506 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 sales for $31.43 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,779. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.25M was made by Benioff Marc on Thursday, January 17. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Salesforce.com’s Tableau Acquisition: Admitting Organic Innovation Failure? – Forbes” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares to 669,147 shares, valued at $238.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.