Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $39.23 Million; As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Holding by $38.81 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 923,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 835,945 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 2.18 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Rev $5.18B; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, ASTRA FORM STRATEGIC PACT ON ORGANS-ON-CHIPS TECH; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA NDA FOR LOKELMA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg International Growth Adds AstraZeneca; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $154.64. About 7.63M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 429.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.4% or 483,115 shares. 4,047 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 239 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Light Street Management Lc invested in 187,990 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 30,000 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polar Asset Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Envestnet Asset owns 315,461 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,530 are owned by Guardian Limited Partnership. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Company owns 322,839 shares. Profund Advsr Limited, a Maryland-based fund reported 83,332 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday’s Vital Data: Salesforce, Target and Apple – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $285.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.19B for 24.84 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.