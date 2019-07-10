Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position By $7.10 Million; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 1,947 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 51,647 shares with $9.12 million value, up from 49,700 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 1.23M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 19,952 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 669,147 shares with $238.59 million value, up from 649,195 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $164.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.56M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has a Netflix Subscription Finally Gotten Too Expensive? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Produces The Cuphead Show! Based on Hit Video Game – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Stranger Things’ Delivers New Record For Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc holds 1.82% or 163,184 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 45,691 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 481,108 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Comerica Bankshares reported 84,758 shares. Miracle Mile reported 5,393 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,581 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.45% or 65,970 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ims Capital has 0.69% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wafra has invested 0.63% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,557 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Llc. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Soros Fund Management Ltd Llc accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 20 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Netflix had 36 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, January 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Friday, January 11. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Pivotal Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight”. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 18. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $154 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.