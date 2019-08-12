Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $12.29 Million; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Value Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased by $8.65 Million Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 201.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 320,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 479,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, up from 158,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 300,963 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 1.95M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Is Pummeled by User-Data Blowback; 21/03/2018 – EU leaders to discuss Facebook data scandal in this week’s summit; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don’t; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 90,470 shares to 90,698 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 7,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,274 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 44,555 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Penbrook Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 47,429 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund. 6,270 were accumulated by Ims Cap Mgmt. Tiger Eye Capital Lc reported 0.23% stake. S&Co has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sarasin & Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,618 shares. 2,031 were accumulated by Roberts Glore And Il. Incline Mgmt Ltd Co holds 6.25% or 186,708 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp owns 4.39 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,735 shares. Harvey Management holds 9,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.33% or 1.53M shares. Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Missouri-based Ent Fincl Serv Corporation has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $218.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,956 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).