Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $98.18 Million; Market Value Declined; Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Increased First Republic Bk (FRC) Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Investors holds 9,433 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Seatown Holdings Pte holds 7.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,950 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 23,528 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 277 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Advsr Limited Company owns 3,656 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp owns 1,474 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares. 60,868 were accumulated by Foxhaven Asset Management Limited Partnership. Scotia stated it has 48,130 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 143 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Company has 1,115 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.75 million shares. 1,135 were reported by Park National Oh. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 977,767 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 1.34 million shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $167.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares to 45,520 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.