Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $73.49 Million; Whitnell & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $412,830

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,926 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 303,004 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 50,771 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 110,183 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Ht Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fin Retail Bank holds 2% or 92,765 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Finance Lc holds 0.04% or 1,878 shares in its portfolio. 9.69 million are owned by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% or 23.90 million shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.87M shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corp invested 0.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carlson Cap Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,711 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,035 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap has invested 3.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares to 9,839 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

