Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Workday (WDAY) Position; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Stake in Wayfair (W) by $16.01 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43 million, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.34. About 1.26 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 108,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 491,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.01M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.34. About 1.75M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De reported 487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital LP has 26,435 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 495,920 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 2,558 are held by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 13,014 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Amp Ltd has 32,601 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 96,189 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 43,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 11,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Limited has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120. $1.67M worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Conine Steven.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 671,000 shares to 783,593 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Pete Corp by 97,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 0.31% or 62,604 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc holds 267,217 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Spirit Of America holds 10,125 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company reported 6,253 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 10,870 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 10,604 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 673,358 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 2,502 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 148,118 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Coatue Management Llc stated it has 115,988 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 40,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).