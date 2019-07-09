Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Zendesk (ZEN) as Market Valuation Rose; Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 697,595 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.62. About 974,461 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares to 875,956 shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,300 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).