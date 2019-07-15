Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) by $12.29 Million; Northpointe Capital Has Raised Holding in Target (TGT) by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 16,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,087 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 40,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 404,431 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $202.77. About 3.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video); 15/05/2018 – Facebook Details Spam, Fake User Efforts — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook furore; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,529 shares to 168,967 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 161,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,872 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares to 984,124 shares, valued at $203.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,879 shares. 7,288 were reported by Hartford Fin Mngmt. Lomas Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sarl holds 35,715 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 848,132 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,540 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.16% or 3,334 shares. Moreover, Axiom Investors Limited Liability Com De has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 248,122 shares. Alpine Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sarasin Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 38,618 shares. Sns Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Advsr Lp stated it has 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Limited Company reported 3.50M shares stake.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.