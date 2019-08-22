Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake By $3.91 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 19,952 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 669,147 shares with $238.59 million value, up from 649,195 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $130.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $298.34. About 4.38M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1150.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc acquired 20,707 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 22,507 shares with $4.28M value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $963.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.2. About 17.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.59% above currents $213.2 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23100 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $24300 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny stated it has 1,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 80,832 are owned by Moneta Gru Incorporated Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru invested in 2.73% or 128,757 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability owns 2,843 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mgmt has 1.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 86,922 shares. Family Capital Trust Company reported 1.84% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.60M shares. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Co reported 106,159 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 49,497 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 11,237 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Veritable LP invested in 0.91% or 239,108 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) stake by 49,781 shares to 13,901 valued at $168,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 68,300 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L, worth $2.00 million.