Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $36.10 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Declined While Tegean Capital Management Lifted Position

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $188.73. About 1.67M shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 935,958 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $218.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,828 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 610,422 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc has 7,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested in 118,279 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 2,099 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Qs Limited Liability owns 1,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset stated it has 1,995 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,089 shares. 8,350 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. 21,500 are owned by Barometer Cap Mgmt. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sigma Planning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

