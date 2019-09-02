Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Wayfair (W) Holding; Hollencrest Securities Holding in Bristol (BMY) Boosted by $300,941

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 261.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 933,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60 million, up from 357,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 1.60M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wayfair Earnings: 3 Big Takeaways – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

