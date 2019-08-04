Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $7.10 Million; As Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Market Value Rose, Private Advisor Group Has Raised Its Stake by $467,355

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 31,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 149,314 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 118,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 960,549 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 29/05/2018 – Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Dividend Declaration; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 01/05/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Statement re: Inside Information; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Cap Management holds 1,085 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Financial Architects has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 141 shares. 80,769 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 8,446 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsrs has 873 shares. 10 are held by Lifeplan Fin Group Inc. Seatown Pte holds 4.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 95,500 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability Company reported 6.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fdx Advsr Inc owns 3,546 shares. Spirit Of America Management invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Monetary Grp Inc holds 0.61% or 4,288 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 92,476 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 755 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). American National Insur Tx holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 33,055 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Are the Bears About to Come Down on Netflix? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Posts Q2 U.S. Subscriber Loss: ETFs to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Value Is Here, Right Now in Roku Stock – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penumbra, Lovesac, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 265 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.06% or 281,942 shares in its portfolio. 14,679 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. 70,000 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 2,072 shares. First Interstate Bankshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Endowment Management Limited Partnership has 30,000 shares. 552,280 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 28,487 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Orinda Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.09% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 170,519 shares.

More notable recent Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Invesco Stock Gaps Down On Today’s Open (IVR) – TheStreet.com” published on August 08, 2011, Fool.com published: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Real Estate Trust: This 6.625% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Russell 3000 Top Dogs Fetch >24% Net Gains Per Brokers To July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYJ) by 2,278 shares to 4,131 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 17,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (REET).