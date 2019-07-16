Whale Rock Capital Management Has Increased Workday (WDAY) Holding by $36.10 Million; Regal Investment Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised as Valuation Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43 million, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $218. About 1.66 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,088 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 56,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc accumulated 24,504 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 303,004 shares. Perritt Management owns 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,667 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 565,572 shares. Rbo Limited Co invested in 223,868 shares. Towercrest Management reported 5,495 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Company invested 2.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincoln Natl Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,375 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.51% or 25,825 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 21,037 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,477 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp invested in 21,811 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsrs has 2.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Madison Investment Holding Inc invested in 205,694 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (Call) (NYSE:LEG) by 24,492 shares to 600 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:ETR) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Ltd Liability Company invested 1.67% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Raymond James Ser Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 1,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.48% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,940 shares. Blair William And Il holds 1.08 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ballentine Prtn Lc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,371 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 6,516 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 94,712 shares. Glenmede Na reported 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 8,350 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd holds 0.33% or 159,855 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 78 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.