Whale Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $27.71 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Northrock Partners Decreased Stake by $662,922

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 368,833 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,716 shares to 51,047 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 933,533 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $191.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

