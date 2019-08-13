Whale Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $73.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Market Value Rose, Northstar Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $329,178

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 13,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 17,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 8.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises nearly 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $241.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

