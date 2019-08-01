Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Kempner Capital Management Raised Stake in Mckesson (MCK) by $316,602 as Stock Value Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.70B market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 1.70 million shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $156.43. About 4.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was sold by Weaver Amy E. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 434.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares to 375,569 shares, valued at $72.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.