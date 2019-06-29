Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Ringcentral (RNG) by $27.71 Million as Stock Rose; Owens Corning New (OC) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.92. About 1.22M shares traded or 43.45% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.89 million shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Fincl Bank owns 7,014 shares. Captrust holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 29,731 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.33% or 215,305 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 12,382 shares. 10,353 are held by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 4.22 million shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). California-based West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability reported 0.26% stake. Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). The Wisconsin-based Skylands Ltd Liability has invested 1.07% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moore Lp owns 0.22% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 150,000 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 98,000 shares to 243,132 shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.95 million for 12.54 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Owens Corning Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sell Zoom Video, Buy RingCentral? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral: Valuation Now Seems More Realistic – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral +5.4% after beat-and-raise in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 906,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whale Rock Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1.27 million shares. Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 884,581 shares or 0.32% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 148,337 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 300,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Castleark Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 93,306 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 1,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7.69 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 23.40 million shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 39,864 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd holds 2,494 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).