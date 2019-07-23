Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) by $17.55 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 1.06M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.22. About 19.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47 million shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

