Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Value Rose; Ctc Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”; 12/04/2018 – Regulatory scrutiny could end up helping Facebook: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Alibaba Files For Hong Kong Listing As Trade Tensions Simmer – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Assessing The Relative Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 933,533 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $191.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 36.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 266,124 shares to 200,971 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) by 7,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,861 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.54% or 5,011 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 8.78 million shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,070 shares stake. Hound Ptnrs Limited owns 1.21M shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 202,602 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Idaho-based Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16,759 are owned by Landscape Capital Ltd. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beacon Financial holds 11,222 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sunbelt reported 0.52% stake.