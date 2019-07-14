Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $27.71 Million; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $925,200 as Market Value Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,143 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 88,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40M shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 382,872 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And invested in 46,510 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 414,121 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Illinois-based Zacks Management has invested 0.71% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Profund Advisors has 1.65% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indexiq Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55,616 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.46% or 286,363 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 19,040 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 5,705 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 30 shares stake. Altfest L J And reported 8,122 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 255,559 shares. Ar Asset Management reported 12,200 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 42,860 shares to 351,655 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Prns Ltd Liability reported 77,316 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 44,826 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 39,864 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Falcon Point Capital Limited Com holds 0.19% or 3,228 shares. Moreover, Century has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 412,270 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Brandywine Managers Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 23,095 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.67% or 11,126 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management Lc reported 0.38% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Geode Capital Management Limited Co reported 662,681 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 1.93M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 6,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

