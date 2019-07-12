Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $73.49 Million as Share Value Rose; United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lifted Stake

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $169.09. About 16.83M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 23,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 2.38M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 933,533 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $191.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.41 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

