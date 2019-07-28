Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $27.71 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $4.61 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 86.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 530 shares to 35,930 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Limited reported 47,651 shares stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 100,550 shares. 379 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Moreover, General Amer Investors Commerce Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 30,556 shares. Hartford Management Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). South Dakota Invest Council has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 18,500 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate has 64,968 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Ci owns 35,772 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 79,174 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,845 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 2,047 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ent Ser Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 226,515 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 14.62 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 9 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Com invested in 1% or 23,095 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 29,513 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited accumulated 0% or 19,902 shares. Timpani Management Limited Co accumulated 2.09% or 40,553 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Company invested in 0.38% or 93,306 shares. Blackrock Inc has 4.03M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atika Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63% or 74,500 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 663,900 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Caxton Associate Lp reported 2,694 shares stake.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

