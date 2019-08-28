Whale Rock Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Ringcentral (RNG) by $27.71 Million; Alta Capital Management Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $32.40 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 437,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 15,940 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 453,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 490,776 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares to 375,569 shares, valued at $72.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.