Whale Rock Capital Management Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose; General Electric (GE) Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Holding as Shares Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc analyzed 55,160 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc analyzed 308,670 shares as the company's stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 41.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $241.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inc invested in 7,957 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 397 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 176 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma holds 1.21% or 1.62 million shares. The California-based Guild Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gm Advisory Gp holds 1.52% or 2,591 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 1,074 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,446 shares. Scge Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,500 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moody Bancorporation Division holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,760 shares. Cheviot Value Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 1.69% or 80,100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 353,816 shares. Choate Investment owns 127,839 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 31,100 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Il has 0.24% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Old Point & Financial N A accumulated 125,257 shares. Community Comml Bank Na owns 87,369 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 77,200 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Hldgs Can has invested 0.57% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 1.78M shares. 48,269 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Fairpointe Cap holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 50,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 7.81M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Perkins Mgmt accumulated 17,260 shares. 23.07M were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation.

