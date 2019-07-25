Whale Rock Capital Management Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Shares Rose; Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Stake by $584,000 as Share Value Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 135,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 8.16M shares traded or 140.95% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – Owlstone Medical Provides Breath Biopsy Services to AstraZeneca to Study Disease Drivers in Asthma and COPD; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 28/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Fierce Medical: AstraZeneca taps Owlstone for breath biopsy services; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Moxetumomab Pasudotox BLA Priority Review Status

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 10.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares to 121,228 shares, valued at $142.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.31 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk.

