Whale Rock Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Workday (WDAY); Bridges Investment Management Upped Its Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) by $2.38 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $224.3. About 1.83M shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 54,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,980 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 173,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 1.99M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 48,186 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Mitchell Group holds 74,885 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Co reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Windward Cap Management Com Ca invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pinebridge LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 25,525 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 6,225 shares. Pnc Financial Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 12,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 391,460 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 502,204 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,536 shares to 107,903 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 11,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,234 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. 911 shares were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A, worth $150,233 on Tuesday, January 15. 1,800 shares valued at $296,776 were sold by Stankey Michael A. on Tuesday, January 15. $573,755 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano. 1,545 shares valued at $254,729 were sold by Shaughnessy James P on Tuesday, January 15. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523. Bozzini James sold $663,398 worth of stock or 4,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 8.25M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communication Lc has invested 0.33% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1,720 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Peconic Prtn Lc has 45,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 51,884 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Company has 2.52% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 82,108 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,571 shares. 1,853 are owned by Veritable L P. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). New York-based Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.45% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1.08M shares. 23,204 are owned by Nicholas Prns Limited Partnership. Arrowgrass (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.54% or 95,083 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. 3,371 were accumulated by Strs Ohio.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares to 984,124 shares, valued at $203.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).

