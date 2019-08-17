Whale Rock Capital Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding by $12.29 Million; Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $314,545 as Shares Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used of inciting violence in Myanmar; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares to 349,095 shares, valued at $63.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,124 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares to 107,791 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

