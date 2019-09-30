Wfc (WFC) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Avenir Has Lowered Its Universal Display (OLED) Holding by $477,144; Valuation Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 236,994 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.57 million, down from 239,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.61. About 577,191 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Wfc (WFC) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 81,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 409,840 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, up from 328,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wfc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 11.62M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx (NYSE:TJX) by 7,601 shares to 508,073 shares, valued at $26.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,719 shares, and cut its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 73.95 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

