Weyerhaeuser (WY) Valuation Declined While Cutler Capital Management Raised Its Stake; L & S Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 12,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,815 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 16,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter owns 8,791 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl reported 283,639 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. 28,397 were reported by Advisory Service. 1.83 million were reported by Becker Cap Mngmt. Whittier Tru Co has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 1,574 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 86,304 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne invested in 1.87% or 198,330 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 11,194 shares. Telos holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,540 shares. The California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pinnacle Partners holds 54,996 shares. Davis R M reported 20,073 shares stake. Envestnet Asset invested in 428,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Inv Ltd holds 46,164 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 9.91M shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 0.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,082 shares. The Illinois-based Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru has invested 2.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 33,508 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Middleton & Ma holds 0.77% or 39,232 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 19,025 shares. Associated Banc reported 211,633 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kepos Cap LP owns 0.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 48,117 shares. Scholtz Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). House Limited Liability Co owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,435 shares to 4,795 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,525 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).