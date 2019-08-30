Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Value Declined While Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Covalent Partners Upped Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $1.04 Million; Stock Price Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.42% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $1.685. About 6.63 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 1.52 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Prtn stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 2.63 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 110,436 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 55,289 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt holds 0.74% or 102,560 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.04% or 25,747 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Com has 0.22% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 160,723 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 13,356 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 404,069 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Lc owns 10,221 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Limited Liability invested in 25,695 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 5.24 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 106,501 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nabors (NBR) Down 36.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries Is Not Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). American Interest Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 601,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9.48 million were reported by Cooperman Leon G. Hodges Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 50,068 shares. 503,672 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Highbridge Mgmt Lc accumulated 323,294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Earnest Prtn Llc reported 1,197 shares. 221,689 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 52,329 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 526,314 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 991 were reported by Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd. Greatmark Partners owns 0.16% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 144,220 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were bought by Restrepo William J.