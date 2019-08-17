Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Declined While Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped Position by $1.55 Million; 1607 Capital Partners Upped Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake by $632,400

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 86.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 52,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 77,518 shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.03% or 161,738 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 726,043 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Co has 12,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schulhoff Company, Ohio-based fund reported 22,145 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 449,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates owns 16,302 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 54,996 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 69,470 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 0% or 40,120 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, American Rech And has 1.19% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 158,862 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

