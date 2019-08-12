Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shares Declined While Wilkins Investment Counsel Increased Position by $1.55 Million; Qs Investors Has Raised Amedisys (AMED) Stake by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 12,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 64,172 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 186,867 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.54 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fisher Asset Mgmt stated it has 248,107 shares. Capstone Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,265 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.04% or 13,059 shares. Amer Gp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 293,629 shares. Kornitzer Ks invested in 422,585 shares or 0.2% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 389,071 shares. 17,898 were reported by Pinnacle Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Raymond James Fin Incorporated holds 0.06% or 572,730 shares in its portfolio. 10,134 are held by Waters Parkerson Limited Liability. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Orca Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). National Pension Serv owns 927,816 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 449,783 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha" on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Weyerhaeuser Company's (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 220,503 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership invested in 3,143 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 19,735 shares. Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Asset Mngmt One Com Limited owns 4,112 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 450 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication New York reported 3,345 shares stake. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,101 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 97,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 19,778 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 22 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 304,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 18,199 shares to 3,911 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,237 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).