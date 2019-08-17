Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shares Declined While Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased by $1.55 Million Its Holding; 1St Source Bank Has Decreased Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Position by $374,400

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 965,252 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Ltd holds 0.46% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 205,816 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% or 1.13 million shares. 19,945 are held by Cibc Asset. First Personal Financial Services holds 1.92% or 60,399 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.04% or 165,835 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 18,607 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Zimmer Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 562,500 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 16,373 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 194,082 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 178,832 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 154,729 shares. Shell Asset owns 25,547 shares. 212,999 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corp In holds 1,480 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Reinhart invested in 965,719 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7,610 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 501,351 shares. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Associated Banc reported 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stephens Inc Ar reported 125,336 shares stake. Montag A And Inc stated it has 130,063 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 567,868 shares. Whitnell & Co holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com invested in 5.24M shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

