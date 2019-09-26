Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding by $646,100; As Gm (GM) Stock Price Rose, Bruce & Co Trimmed Its Holding

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Gm (GM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56 million, down from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Gm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 7.85 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION TO RESUME TALKS TOMORROW MORNING; 07/03/2018 – General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces the car company will expand production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – GM: Investments to Provide Capital Needed to Reach Commercialization at Scale Beginning in 2019; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to inject $2.25bn into GM’s self-driving car unit; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 203,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 2.45 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs has 0.29% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.02M shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 393,904 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 12.21M shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 12,477 shares. 1,066 are held by Tobam. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.15% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.3% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 2,267 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.11% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Regal Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 6,693 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.07% or 12.59M shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 46,303 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Einhorn’s General Motors Story Shows the Benefits of Buying With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM’s Barra heads to the White House – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors (GM) Ticks Higher on Reports of Progress in UAW Talks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagen to represent Weyerhaeuser at Raymond James 15th Annual North American Equities Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.